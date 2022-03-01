Zeepin (ZPT) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Zeepin has a total market cap of $309,522.73 and $19,938.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

