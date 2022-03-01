Zel Market Cap Reaches $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00268903 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00074020 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00089676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000111 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005255 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

