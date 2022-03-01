ZENZO Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $391,934.75 and $3.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00195678 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026448 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00023400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00344990 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

