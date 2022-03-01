ZEON (ZEON) Market Capitalization Reaches $27.57 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $614,639.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

