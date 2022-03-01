Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Tops $17,810.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $746,454.95 and $17,810.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,125,634 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

