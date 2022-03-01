Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61.08 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $539.86 million and $61.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.91 or 0.00265358 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004624 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.07 or 0.01139536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003136 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,754,411,390 coins and its circulating supply is 12,462,944,237 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

