Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.14. 7,103,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,509. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.31. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,993,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.