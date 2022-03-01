ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,339,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 40.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In other news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.