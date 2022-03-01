Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Boosted by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Zoetis worth $133,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

Zoetis stock opened at $193.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

