Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $6.12 on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. 242,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.74. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

