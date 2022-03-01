Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Cut to $295.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $385.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.48. 242,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after buying an additional 726,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,767,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.