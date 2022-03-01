Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Evercore ISI

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.55.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM traded down $6.12 on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 242,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $440.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.