Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.65.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $114.26 and a twelve month high of $440.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304 in the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

