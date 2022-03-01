Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $171.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day moving average of $227.74. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $114.26 and a 52 week high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

