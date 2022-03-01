Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. 5,705,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $2,461,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after acquiring an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after acquiring an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

