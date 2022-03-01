Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

ZS stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,705,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,433. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.21 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.34.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zscaler by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

