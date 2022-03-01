ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $765.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $431,933.27 and $765.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00397835 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

