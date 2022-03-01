Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 6.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $437.48 and last traded at $437.48. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

