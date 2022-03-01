Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 6.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $437.48 and last traded at $437.48. 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.02.
About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)
Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.