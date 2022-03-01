ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $15,950.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.90 or 0.06675307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,168.81 or 1.00119108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00044027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00047205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

