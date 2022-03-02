$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. Canada Goose posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

