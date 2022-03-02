$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. GoPro posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GoPro by 3,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

