$0.35 EPS Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 308.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,788,000 after acquiring an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 83.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

