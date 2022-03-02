$0.77 EPS Expected for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lazydays’ earnings. Lazydays reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazydays will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazydays.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LAZY stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 157,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,683. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,504,973.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 251,807 shares of company stock worth $4,947,756. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 789,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

