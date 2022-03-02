$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $989.00 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $885.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover International Game Technology.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,013,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,413,000 after acquiring an additional 955,108 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

