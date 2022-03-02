$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

