$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

NYSE ELAN opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,048,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

