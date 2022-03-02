$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.29.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $405.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $385.34 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

