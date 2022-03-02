$1.54 Billion in Sales Expected for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $6.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CC. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Chemours stock opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. Chemours has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 313.7% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chemours (CC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.