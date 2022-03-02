$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDCO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

