$1.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Hess reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $9.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.