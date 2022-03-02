118,325 Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Skillz in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Skillz stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. Skillz’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

