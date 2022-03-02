$130.74 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $130.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $135.21 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $163.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $669.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.20 million to $677.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $740.26 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $799.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HLX. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

NYSE:HLX opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

