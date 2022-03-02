136,726 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,302,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATC opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

