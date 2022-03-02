$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $175.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.07 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $943,877.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 598 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,847.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lovesac by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,881 shares in the last quarter.

LOVE stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

