$19.48 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce $19.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.30 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $17.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $154.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.71 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.02 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $98.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $679.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

