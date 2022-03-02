223,512 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 223,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veracyte by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

