229,919 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,630 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

