$23.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

