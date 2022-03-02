$259.57 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) to post sales of $259.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.34 million and the highest is $263.24 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $225.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year sales of $987.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.53 million to $991.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.33. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

