$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.45 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $178.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

