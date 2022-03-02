$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) to report $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 million. Calyxt posted sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year sales of $27.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.52 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $34.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

CLXT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 100.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Calyxt by 120.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

