$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 50.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Aramark by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the period.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

