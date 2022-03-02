$316.41 Million in Sales Expected for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to post sales of $316.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $312.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.40 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $277.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

EVA opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 312.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 111,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the period.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

