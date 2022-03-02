$374.85 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) to post sales of $374.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $398.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.60 million. Hexcel reported sales of $310.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after buying an additional 186,592 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

