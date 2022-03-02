$49.97 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.65 million. Ooma posted sales of $44.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year sales of $191.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.45 million to $192.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $209.17 million, with estimates ranging from $206.03 million to $211.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.22 million, a P/E ratio of -166.88 and a beta of 0.60. Ooma has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.