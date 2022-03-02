$554.67 Million in Sales Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) to post $554.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.20 million to $567.00 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPC shares. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

