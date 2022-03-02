58,890 Shares in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,890 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Mitek Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $136,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,956 shares of company stock valued at $140,075 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

