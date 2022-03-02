$605.34 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) to report $605.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $619.07 million and the lowest is $591.06 million. Farfetch reported sales of $485.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a net margin of 64.79%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.53) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FTCH opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

