60,800 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

