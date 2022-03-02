60,800 Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 63.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Julian Inclan bought 6,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFG opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.32. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

OFG Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.