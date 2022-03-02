$65.22 Million in Sales Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report $65.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year sales of $261.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $63.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $94.33. The company has a market capitalization of $600.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

